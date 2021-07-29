Hyundai Electric joins forces with Hyundai Motor for hydrogen fuel cell biz
By Nam Kwang-sik
SEOUL, July 29 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Electric & Energy Systems Co. (HE) said Thursday that it has signed a preliminary deal with Hyundai Motor Co. to develop hydrogen fuel cell packages for electricity generation.
The hydrogen fuel cell packages will be developed based on Hyundai Motor's fuel cell for electric vehicles, HE said in an emailed statement.
HE is an energy solution unit of global shipbuilding giant Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings Co. (HHIH).
HE plans to commercialize the envisioned hydrogen fuel cell packages by using them for portable power generators and alternative maritime power supplies, equipment providing electricity to ships anchored at the port.
In March, HHIH said it will foster hydrogen-related businesses as its new growth engine amid tightened environmental regulations and rising demand for eco-friendly fuels.
Hydrogen is considered an environmentally friendly alternative to fossil fuels.
ksnam@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(Olympics) BTS member V roots for S. Korean table tennis teen phenom
-
BTS song 'Butter' returns to top of Billboard Hot 100 after giving way to new BTS song
-
BTS drops R&B remix of 'Permission to Dance'
-
BTS: 'We want to help future generation with public role'
-
S. Korea deploys advanced 81-mm mortar system
-
(Olympics) BTS member V roots for S. Korean table tennis teen phenom
-
BTS song 'Butter' returns to top of Billboard Hot 100 after giving way to new BTS song
-
S. Korea deploys advanced 81-mm mortar system
-
Inter-Korean military hotlines back to normal operation: defense ministry
-
(LEAD) Koreas reopen severed cross-border hotline: Cheong Wa Dae
-
(3rd LD) Daily virus cases hit new high; infections in non-capital area, delta variant worrisome
-
(LEAD) (Olympics) S. Korea defends gold in men's team sabre fencing
-
Daily virus cases dip as authorities mull stronger virus curbs
-
Moderna to resume COVID-19 vaccine shipments to S. Korea next week: gov't
-
ID card mobile verification service due next year