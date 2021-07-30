Manufacturers' biz sentiment drops for August
SEOUL, July 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korean manufacturers' business sentiment dropped for August amid a recent spike in COVID-19 infections, central bank data showed Friday.
The business sentiment index (BSI) for local manufacturers came to 92 for August, down from 99 for July, according to the data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
The index measures manufacturers' outlook on business conditions in the following month. A reading below 100 means pessimists outnumber optimists.
The nation's daily new infections have exceeded 1,000 for about three consecutive weeks, with the highly contagious delta variant becoming a dominant strain of COVID-19.
The delta variant is behind a recent spike in the nation's COVID-19 infections in Seoul and its neighboring areas, while showing signs of spreading much faster outside the greater Seoul area.
The BSI for conglomerates came to 103 for August, down from 106 for July, while that of smaller companies reached 79, up from 91.
Meanwhile, the BSI of non-manufacturing businesses came to 78 for August, down from 82 for this month, the BOK said.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(Olympics) BTS member V roots for S. Korean table tennis teen phenom
-
BTS song 'Butter' returns to top of Billboard Hot 100 after giving way to new BTS song
-
S. Korea deploys advanced 81-mm mortar system
-
BTS drops R&B remix of 'Permission to Dance'
-
GOT7 members release solo projects following departure from agency
-
(Olympics) BTS member V roots for S. Korean table tennis teen phenom
-
S. Korea deploys advanced 81-mm mortar system
-
Inter-Korean military hotlines back to normal operation: defense ministry
-
BTS song 'Butter' returns to top of Billboard Hot 100 after giving way to new BTS song
-
Hankook Tire to suspend Geumsan plant for 2 days due to coronavirus
-
GOT7 members release solo projects following departure from agency
-
(Olympics) S. Korea defeats Dominican Republic for 2nd straight win in women's volleyball
-
Daily virus cases dip as authorities mull stronger virus curbs
-
(LEAD) (Olympics) S. Korea defends gold in men's team sabre fencing
-
(2nd LD) Daily virus cases dip as authorities mull stronger virus curbs