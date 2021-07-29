Go to Contents Go to Navigation

LX Hausys turns to red in Q2

All News 16:19 July 29, 2021

SEOUL, July 29 (Yonhap) -- LX Hausys Ltd. on Thursday reported its second-quarter net loss of 13.9 billion won (US$12.2 million), turning from a profit of 2.3 billion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 30.1 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 13.2 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 25.1 percent to 900.7 billion won.
