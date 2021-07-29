S. Korean Bond Yields on Jul. 29, 2021
All News 16:34 July 29, 2021
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 0.941 0.934 +0.7
2-year TB 1.263 1.259 +0.4
3-year TB 1.431 1.419 +1.2
10-year TB 1.889 1.862 +2.7
2-year MSB 1.280 1.272 +0.8
3-year CB (AA-) 1.862 1.853 +0.9
91-day CD 0.700 0.700 0.0
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
(Olympics) BTS member V roots for S. Korean table tennis teen phenom
-
BTS song 'Butter' returns to top of Billboard Hot 100 after giving way to new BTS song
-
BTS drops R&B remix of 'Permission to Dance'
-
BTS: 'We want to help future generation with public role'
-
S. Korea deploys advanced 81-mm mortar system
Most Saved
-
(Olympics) BTS member V roots for S. Korean table tennis teen phenom
-
BTS song 'Butter' returns to top of Billboard Hot 100 after giving way to new BTS song
-
S. Korea deploys advanced 81-mm mortar system
-
Inter-Korean military hotlines back to normal operation: defense ministry
-
(LEAD) Koreas reopen severed cross-border hotline: Cheong Wa Dae
-
(3rd LD) Daily virus cases hit new high; infections in non-capital area, delta variant worrisome
-
(LEAD) (Olympics) S. Korea defends gold in men's team sabre fencing
-
Daily virus cases dip as authorities mull stronger virus curbs
-
Moderna to resume COVID-19 vaccine shipments to S. Korea next week: gov't
-
ID card mobile verification service due next year