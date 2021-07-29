S. Korea to sell 12.5 tln won worth of govt' bonds in August
SEOUL, July 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korea plans to sell 12.5 trillion won (US$10.9 billion) in government bonds next month, the finance ministry said Thursday.
The ministry will issue 1 trillion won in Treasurys with a two-year maturity, 2.5 trillion won in Treasury bonds with a maturity of three years and 2.2 trillion won in five-year government bonds, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.
The sales of longer-dated bonds will include 3.15 trillion won in 30-year Treasury notes and 400 billion won in state debts with a maturity of 50 years.
South Korea issued 17.9 trillion won in state bonds in July.
The country plans to sell government bonds worth a total of 176.4 trillion won this year as it seeks to finance fiscal spending to cope with the pandemic.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(Olympics) BTS member V roots for S. Korean table tennis teen phenom
-
BTS song 'Butter' returns to top of Billboard Hot 100 after giving way to new BTS song
-
BTS drops R&B remix of 'Permission to Dance'
-
BTS: 'We want to help future generation with public role'
-
S. Korea deploys advanced 81-mm mortar system
-
(Olympics) BTS member V roots for S. Korean table tennis teen phenom
-
S. Korea deploys advanced 81-mm mortar system
-
BTS song 'Butter' returns to top of Billboard Hot 100 after giving way to new BTS song
-
Inter-Korean military hotlines back to normal operation: defense ministry
-
(LEAD) Koreas reopen severed cross-border hotline: Cheong Wa Dae
-
(LEAD) (Olympics) S. Korea defends gold in men's team sabre fencing
-
(3rd LD) Daily virus cases hit new high; infections in non-capital area, delta variant worrisome
-
Daily virus cases dip as authorities mull stronger virus curbs
-
Moderna to resume COVID-19 vaccine shipments to S. Korea next week: gov't
-
ID card mobile verification service due next year