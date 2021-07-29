Go to Contents Go to Navigation

DL Holdings Q2 net income up 139.1 pct to 450.6 bln won

All News 16:44 July 29, 2021

SEOUL, July 29 (Yonhap) -- DL Holdings Co. on Thursday reported its second-quarter net profit of 450.6 billion won (US$393 million), up 139.1 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the April-June period rose 125.6 percent on-year to 47.5 billion won. Sales increased 62.2 percent to 581.2 billion won.
