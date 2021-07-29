Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Simmtech Holdings to raise 29 bln won via stock offering

All News 17:19 July 29, 2021

SEOUL, July 29 (Yonhap) -- Simmtech Holdings Co. on Thursday announced that it will sell stocks to raise 29 billion won(US$25.3 million). The proceeds from the stock sale will be used mainly to finance stock acquisition.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 10.82 million preferred shares at a price of 2,680 won per share. The stocks will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
(END)

Keywords
#SIMMTECH HOLDINGS Co., Ltd.
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!