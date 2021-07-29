Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(LEAD) (Olympics) Cho Guham wins silver in men's 100kg judo

TOKYO, July 29 (Yonhap) -- Cho Guham captured the silver medal in the men's 100kg judo event on Thursday, bringing South Korea its third judo medal from the Tokyo Olympics.

Cho lost to Aaron Wolf of Japan in the gold medal match at Nippon Budokan in Tokyo.

An Baul in the men's 66kg and An Chang-rim in the men's 73kg had each won a bronze medal.

South Korea is still looking for its first Olympic judo gold since 2012.

Cho Guham of South Korea (R) battles Aaron Wolf of Japan in the final of the men's 100kg judo event at the Tokyo Olympics at Nippon Budokan in Tokyo on July 29, 2021. (Yonhap)

Cho, world No. 6, beat No. 2-ranked Jorge Fonseca of Portugal in the semifinals to set up a match with Wolf. Neither Cho nor Wolf earned a point in four minutes of regulation, which set up an extra time where the golden score, or the first point, would finish the match.

Cho Guham of South Korea reacts to his loss to Aaron Wolf of Japan in the final of the men's 100kg judo event at the Tokyo Olympics at Nippon Budokan in Tokyo on July 29, 2021. (Yonhap)

The clock ran for 5:35 before Wolf applied o-uchi-gari, or big inner reap, to score the ippon victory.

Cho, who turns 29 Friday, also competed in the 2016 Olympics. He suffered a left knee injury three months before the event, and ended up getting knocked out in the round of 16 despite his medal contender status.

Cho Guham of South Korea (L) congratulates Aaron Wolf of Japan on winning the gold medal in the men's 100kg judo event at the Tokyo Olympics at Nippon Budokan in Tokyo on July 29, 2021. (Yonhap)

