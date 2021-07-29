Presidential hopeful Yoon says he will enter main opposition party
SEOUL, July 29 (Yonhap) -- Former Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl said Thursday he will join the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) to run in next year's presidential election.
The leading conservative presidential hopeful confirmed his intention to join the party for the first time during an interview with Yonhap News TV.
"If I enter the PPP, it would be for a change of government," Yoon told the network.
"I should run in the election joining hands with the PPP, having entered the PPP, shouldn't I?"
He declined to comment on the timing of his entry, neither confirming nor denying a report that he will join the PPP as early as next week.
He also confirmed that he briefly met former PPP interim leader Kim Chong-in twice.
