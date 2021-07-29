Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(Olympics) S. Korea walks off on Israel to open baseball title defense

All News 22:27 July 29, 2021

By Yoo Jee-ho

YOKOHAMA, Japan, July 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korea walked off on Israel in the bottom of the 10th inning for a 6-5 victory to open its Olympic baseball gold medal defense on Thursday.

Yang Eui-ji got hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the first extra frame at Yokohama Stadium in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, an anti-climactic finish to a slugfest that featured three home runs for each team.

Oh Ji-hwan of South Korea celebrates his go-ahead double against Israel in the bottom of the seventh inning of the teams' Group B game in the Tokyo Olympic baseball tournament at Yokohama Stadium in Yokohama, Japan, on July 29, 2021. (Yonhap)

