(Olympics) Judoka earns silver, bronze secured in badminton doubles
By Yoo Jee-ho
TOKYO, July 29 (Yonhap) -- Cho Guham claimed a hard-fought silver medal in men's judo for South Korea at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday. Two women's doubles badminton teams each reached the semifinals on the opposite ends of the bracket, ensuring South Korea at least a bronze from the event.
In a busy day for ball sports, South Korea's baseball team squeezed past Israel 6-5 in 10 innings. The women's volleyball team beat the Dominican Republic in five sets for its second straight victory, moving closer to a spot in the quarterfinals.
Cho lost to Aaron Wolf of Japan in a grueling men's 100kg final that lasted over nine minutes at Nippon Budokan in Tokyo. It was South Korea's third medal from judo.
In badminton, two South Korean doubles tandems, Lee So-hee and Shin Seung-chan and Kim So-yeong and Kong Hee-yong, both won their quarterfinals matches Thursday.
On Saturday, Lee and Shin will face the Indonesian tandem of Greysia Polii and Aprlyani Rahayu in the semifinals. Kim and Kong will play Chen Qingchen and Jia Yifan of China in their semifinals match.
The baseball team began its gold medal defense with a 6-5 win over Israel in Yokohama, south of Tokyo. Yang Eui-ji got hit by a pitch from Jeremy Bleich with the bases loaded in the bottom 10th at Yokohama Stadium.
The teams blasted three homers apiece. South Korea blew a 5-4 lead in the bottom ninth when closer Oh Seung-hwan gave up a solo home run to Ryan Lavarnway, before taking advantage of some wild pitching by Bleich.
South Korea has four gold, three silver and five bronze medals through Thursday.
