Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 07:06 July 30, 2021

SEOUL, July 30 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on July 30.

Korean-language dailies
-- Bills piled up, no air conditioner at home of elderly couple who passed away amid sweltering heat (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Cho holds up winner's hand, silver medal shines as much as gold (Kookmin Daily)
-- 'Touching' the future of Korean swimming (Donga Ilbo)
-- 'Demographic earthquake' comes true as aged population hits 8 mln (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Productive population dips 190,000 when aged population jumps 460,000 (Segye Times)
-- S. Korea ages with 250 local districts becoming 'aged' (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Winning a silver medal after 17 years without cartilage in knee (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Parcel delivery workers have to run despite heavy boxes, restrictive masks (Hankyoreh)
-- S. Korea nearing ultra-aged society with 1 in 6 people elderly (Hankook Ilbo)
-- 5.75 mln Samsung Electronics shareholders long-faced despite good earnings (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Convenience store sales exceed those of big supermarkets as proportion of 1- and 2-people households hits 60 pct (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- 4th wave of COVID-19 creates shortage of nurses (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Samsung profit hits 3-year high on chip boom (Korea Herald)
-- Samsung Electronics mulls major M&A in coming years (Korea Times)
(END)

Keywords
#headlines
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!