Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, July 30 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on July 30.
Korean-language dailies
-- Bills piled up, no air conditioner at home of elderly couple who passed away amid sweltering heat (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Cho holds up winner's hand, silver medal shines as much as gold (Kookmin Daily)
-- 'Touching' the future of Korean swimming (Donga Ilbo)
-- 'Demographic earthquake' comes true as aged population hits 8 mln (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Productive population dips 190,000 when aged population jumps 460,000 (Segye Times)
-- S. Korea ages with 250 local districts becoming 'aged' (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Winning a silver medal after 17 years without cartilage in knee (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Parcel delivery workers have to run despite heavy boxes, restrictive masks (Hankyoreh)
-- S. Korea nearing ultra-aged society with 1 in 6 people elderly (Hankook Ilbo)
-- 5.75 mln Samsung Electronics shareholders long-faced despite good earnings (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Convenience store sales exceed those of big supermarkets as proportion of 1- and 2-people households hits 60 pct (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- 4th wave of COVID-19 creates shortage of nurses (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Samsung profit hits 3-year high on chip boom (Korea Herald)
-- Samsung Electronics mulls major M&A in coming years (Korea Times)
