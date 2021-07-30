(Olympics) Much-maligned baseball player delivers clutch hits in opening win

Oh was portrayed as the poster boy for all that was wrong with the national team baseball program back then. Detractors said Oh was only picked so that he could get his military service exemption with a gold medal, when he wasn't good enough to have played there. Sun Dong-yol, manager at the time, was panned for wasting a roster spot on an undeserving player and later resigned despite leading South Korea to gold. That Oh only had two at-bats while dealing with the stomach flu didn't help.