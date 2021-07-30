SNT Motiv Q2 net income up 63.3 pct to 10.2 bln won
All News 09:00 July 30, 2021
SEOUL, July 30 (Yonhap) -- SNT Motiv Co. on Friday reported its second-quarter net profit of 10.2 billion won (US$8.9 million), up 63.3 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 21.6 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 13.1 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 15.2 percent to 221.9 billion won.
