Go to Contents Go to Navigation

SNT Motiv Q2 net income up 63.3 pct to 10.2 bln won

All News 09:00 July 30, 2021

SEOUL, July 30 (Yonhap) -- SNT Motiv Co. on Friday reported its second-quarter net profit of 10.2 billion won (US$8.9 million), up 63.3 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 21.6 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 13.1 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 15.2 percent to 221.9 billion won.
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!