Friday's weather forecast

July 30, 2021

SEOUL, July 30 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 35/26 Sunny 10

Incheon 32/26 Cloudy 20

Suwon 34/26 Sunny 10

Cheongju 35/26 Rain 10

Daejeon 35/26 Sunny 10

Chuncheon 36/25 Cloudy 0

Gangneung 34/26 Sunny 0

Jeonju 34/24 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 33/24 Cloudy 30

Jeju 32/25 Sunny 60

Daegu 35/24 Sunny 0

Busan 31/25 Sunny 0

