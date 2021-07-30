Friday's weather forecast
All News 09:02 July 30, 2021
SEOUL, July 30 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 35/26 Sunny 10
Incheon 32/26 Cloudy 20
Suwon 34/26 Sunny 10
Cheongju 35/26 Rain 10
Daejeon 35/26 Sunny 10
Chuncheon 36/25 Cloudy 0
Gangneung 34/26 Sunny 0
Jeonju 34/24 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 33/24 Cloudy 30
Jeju 32/25 Sunny 60
Daegu 35/24 Sunny 0
Busan 31/25 Sunny 0
(END)
