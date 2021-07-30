Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hanwha Systems Q2 net profit up 69.3 pct to 22 bln won

All News 09:06 July 30, 2021

SEOUL, July 30 (Yonhap) -- Hanwha Systems Co. on Friday reported its second-quarter net profit of 22 billion won (US$19.2 million), up 69.3 percent from a year earlier.

Operating profit for the April-June period was 31.4 billion won, up 72.4 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 50.4 percent to 485.9 billion won.
