Hanwha Systems Q2 net profit up 69.3 pct to 22 bln won
All News 09:06 July 30, 2021
SEOUL, July 30 (Yonhap) -- Hanwha Systems Co. on Friday reported its second-quarter net profit of 22 billion won (US$19.2 million), up 69.3 percent from a year earlier.
Operating profit for the April-June period was 31.4 billion won, up 72.4 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 50.4 percent to 485.9 billion won.
