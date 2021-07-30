PM says 1.3 mln doses of Moderna vaccine due in S. Korea next week
SEOUL, July 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will receive 1.3 million doses of the Moderna vaccine next week, Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said Friday, as the government is preparing to expand the COVID-19 vaccine shots to those aged under 50.
"On Aug. 6 or 7, 1.3 million doses of the Moderna vaccine are scheduled to be supplied in South Korea," he said during an interagency meeting on the virus crisis.
Consultations with the U.S. pharmaceutical company have been finalized for the shipment of a total of 8.5 million doses of the vaccine within the next month, he added.
He was countering public doubts about the supply of the vaccine here, a key element in the nation's coronavirus vaccination campaign over the coming months, along with the Pfizer product.
The arrival of around 2 million doses of the Moderna vaccine in South Korea, originally slated for July, has been delayed. The firm cited an unspecified production issue.
Kim, meanwhile, said that inoculations for people in their 50s, which got under way Monday, are proceeding smoothly.
"In August, the government will speedily carry out the vaccinations for people in their 40s and younger," he said.
It will be able to attain the goal of giving more than 70 percent of the people in South Korea at least their first vaccine shot by the end of September, he added.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(Olympics) BTS member V roots for S. Korean table tennis teen phenom
-
BTS song 'Butter' returns to top of Billboard Hot 100 after giving way to new BTS song
-
S. Korea deploys advanced 81-mm mortar system
-
BTS drops R&B remix of 'Permission to Dance'
-
GOT7 members release solo projects following departure from agency
-
(Olympics) BTS member V roots for S. Korean table tennis teen phenom
-
S. Korea deploys advanced 81-mm mortar system
-
Inter-Korean military hotlines back to normal operation: defense ministry
-
BTS song 'Butter' returns to top of Billboard Hot 100 after giving way to new BTS song
-
Hankook Tire to suspend Geumsan plant for 2 days due to coronavirus
-
GOT7 members release solo projects following departure from agency
-
(Olympics) S. Korea defeats Dominican Republic for 2nd straight win in women's volleyball
-
(LEAD) (Olympics) S. Korea defends gold in men's team sabre fencing
-
(Olympics) S. Korean players fired up for crucial volleyball match vs. Japan
-
(2nd LD) Daily virus cases dip as authorities mull stronger virus curbs