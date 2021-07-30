Auto exports jump 71.9 pct in Q2 on robust demand
SEOUL, July 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports of autos jumped 71.9 percent on-year in the second quarter on the back of robust demand for sedans and eco-friendly vehicles, data showed Friday.
The country's outbound shipments of cars came to US$10.7 billion in the April-June period, compared with $6.25 billion the previous year, according to the data compiled by the Korea Customs Service.
Autos accounted for some 7 percent of South Korea's exports.
Imports of autos rose 38.3 percent on-year to $4.1 billion in the cited period, the data showed.
Exports of eco-friendly autos, including hybrid models and electric cars, increased 53.3 percent on-year to a record $2.7 billion last quarter, the data showed.
By country, auto exports to the United States rose 48 percent to $4.3 billion, and those to Canada soared 108.9 percent to $794 million.
In the first half, the country's auto exports increased 48.7 percent on-year to $21.7 billion.
The South Korean economy is on a recovery track, led by brisk exports of chips and autos.
Exports rose 32.8 percent on-year in the first 20 days of July on strong demand for chips, autos and petroleum products, according to separate customs data. Overseas shipments extended their gains to the eighth straight month in June.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(Olympics) BTS member V roots for S. Korean table tennis teen phenom
-
BTS song 'Butter' returns to top of Billboard Hot 100 after giving way to new BTS song
-
S. Korea deploys advanced 81-mm mortar system
-
GOT7 members release solo projects following departure from agency
-
BTS drops R&B remix of 'Permission to Dance'
-
(Olympics) BTS member V roots for S. Korean table tennis teen phenom
-
S. Korea deploys advanced 81-mm mortar system
-
Inter-Korean military hotlines back to normal operation: defense ministry
-
BTS song 'Butter' returns to top of Billboard Hot 100 after giving way to new BTS song
-
Hankook Tire to suspend Geumsan plant for 2 days due to coronavirus
-
GOT7 members release solo projects following departure from agency
-
(Olympics) S. Korea defeats Dominican Republic for 2nd straight win in women's volleyball
-
(LEAD) (Olympics) S. Korea defends gold in men's team sabre fencing
-
(Olympics) S. Korean players fired up for crucial volleyball match vs. Japan
-
(2nd LD) Daily virus cases dip as authorities mull stronger virus curbs