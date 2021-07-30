Deputy head of GGGI appointed ambassador for climate change
SEOUL, July 30 (Yonhap) -- Kim Hyo-eun, deputy director general of the Seoul-based Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI), was appointed as South Korea's new ambassador for climate change, the foreign ministry said Friday.
Kim will replace Yoo Yeon-chul, who has served the post since 2018, the ministry said.
Kim entered the foreign service in 1992 and has spent a considerable portion of her career working in climate change and environmental affairs.
She joined the GGGI, a treaty-based intergovernmental organization on sustainable growth for developing and emerging countries, as the chief of its planning bureau in 2013 and has worked as the deputy chief since May 2018.
Prior to that, she served as the ambassador to Senegal from 2016-18.
