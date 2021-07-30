Samsung retains top spot in Q2 smartphone market: report

"Shipments were down due to weak seasonal demand in some of its key regions, such as India, Central and Latin America, and Southeast Asia followed by a production disruption in Vietnam due to COVID-19," Tarun Pathak, a research director at Counterpoint Research, said. "Samsung has also shifted focus toward premium devices over the mid-range series on the supply side in regions, such as the U.S., where supply constraints and low inventory limited its growth."

