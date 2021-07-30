Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Police vow stern response to labor group rally amid COVID-19 ban

All News 11:51 July 30, 2021

CHUNCHEON, South Korea, July 30 (Yonhap) -- Local police warned of stern measures should a major umbrella labor union hold its planned rally in Wonju on Friday in defiance of COVID-19 restrictions.

The Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU) announced earlier that it will go ahead with its 2 p.m. rally outside the National Health Insurance Service (NHIS) building in the city about 130 kilometers southeast of Seoul.

Last Friday, the city government of Wonju issued an administrative order that banned demonstrations of more than one person as part of measures to contain the spread of the virus.

Still, the KCTU held a rally that day, also outside the NHIS headquarters, demanding the agency directly employ its call center workers rather than through a third party.

Members of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions climb a hill leading to the headquarters of the National Health Insurance Service in Wonju, 132 kilometers southeast of Seoul, on July 23, 2021, to get around a police barricade and hold a banned rally. (Yonhap)

On Friday, the Gangwon Police Agency said it plans to use its full force and equipment to block people from gathering, as the number of protesters could grow following a visit by KCTU leaders in the afternoon.

Around 40 KCTU members are already at the site, staging a sit-in.

If the rally goes ahead, police said they will disperse the demonstrators by force and punish them under the relevant laws.

The rally would be in violation of the Infectious Disease Control and Prevention Act as the city government's no-assembly order is in effect.

It would also be a breach of the Assembly and Demonstration Act as the sit-in was not previously reported to the police.

The KCTU is currently under investigation over last week's rally.

nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#labor group #rally #police #COVID-19
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!