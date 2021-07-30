Moon picks new secretaries for civil affairs, fight against corruption
SEOUL, July 30 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in has nominated new Cheong Wa Dae secretaries for civil affairs and anti-corruption, his office announced Friday.
Lee Ki-heon, secretary to Moon for civil participation, was tapped as secretary for civil affairs and justice, to replace Lee Gwang-cheol, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson Park Kyung-mee.
Lee offered to resign early this month after being indicted on suspicions that he was behind an allegedly illegal travel ban on a former vice justice minister involved in a bribery scandal.
The president promoted Lee Won-koo, deputy Cheong Wa Dae secretary, for anti-corruption, to serve as secretary for the matter. Lee is succeeding Kim Gi-pyo who tendered his resignation amid allegations of real estate speculation.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(Olympics) BTS member V roots for S. Korean table tennis teen phenom
-
BTS song 'Butter' returns to top of Billboard Hot 100 after giving way to new BTS song
-
S. Korea deploys advanced 81-mm mortar system
-
BTS drops R&B remix of 'Permission to Dance'
-
GOT7 members release solo projects following departure from agency
-
(Olympics) BTS member V roots for S. Korean table tennis teen phenom
-
S. Korea deploys advanced 81-mm mortar system
-
Inter-Korean military hotlines back to normal operation: defense ministry
-
BTS song 'Butter' returns to top of Billboard Hot 100 after giving way to new BTS song
-
Hankook Tire to suspend Geumsan plant for 2 days due to coronavirus
-
GOT7 members release solo projects following departure from agency
-
(Olympics) S. Korea defeats Dominican Republic for 2nd straight win in women's volleyball
-
(LEAD) (Olympics) S. Korea defends gold in men's team sabre fencing
-
(Olympics) S. Korean players fired up for crucial volleyball match vs. Japan
-
(2nd LD) Daily virus cases dip as authorities mull stronger virus curbs