The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:05 July 30, 2021
SEOUL, Jul. 30 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 0.50 0.50
1-M 0.61 0.61
2-M 0.68 0.68
3-M 0.76 0.76
6-M 0.90 0.89
12-M 1.16 1.16
(END)
