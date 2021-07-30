S. Korea to offer more than US$15 million to global education fund from 2021-25
SEOUL, July 30 (Yonhap) -- Second Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-moon has announced South Korea's plan to offer more than US$15 million to a global fund for quality education for children from 2021-25, the foreign ministry said Friday.
Choi made the announcement Thursday during his video-linked participation in the Global Education Summit co-hosted by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta.
The summit served as an opportunity for leaders around the world to make five-year pledges to support the work of the Global Partnership for Education (GPE) -- a cooperation fund launched in 2002 to help build stronger and more resilient education systems that enable children to get a quality education.
For the 2014-2020 period, South Korea offered $5 million to the GPE. The country has decided to triple its contributions in consideration of the worsening educational environment in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the ministry said.
During the session, Choi and other participants called for international solidarity in the efforts to improve the educational environments in developing countries struggling with the still ongoing pandemic.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
