(Olympics) schedule-Day 9

All News 09:00 July 31, 2021

TOKYO, July 31 (Yonhap) -- The following is the list of events for South Korean athletes on Sunday at the Tokyo Summer Olympics. All starting times are local.

- Athletics (Olympic Stadium)
Men's high jump, final (7:10 p.m.)

- Basketball (Saitama Super Arena)
Women's preliminary match vs. Serbia (9 p.m.)

- Diving (Tokyo Aquatics Centre)
Women's 3m springboard, final (3 p.m.)

- Golf (Kasumigaseki Country Club)
Men's final round (7:30 a.m.)

- Gymnastics (Ariake Gymnastics Centre)
Men's artistic, floor exercise, final (5 p.m.)
Women's artistic, vault, final (5:55 p.m.)
Men's artistic, pommel horse, final (6:55 p.m.)
Women's artistic, uneven bars, final (7:27 p.m.)

- Sailing (Enoshima Yacht Harbour)
Men's laser-one person dinghy, medal race (2:30 p.m.)
Men's two person dinghy-470, Race 7 and 8 (12:10 p.m. / 1:25 p.m.)

- Shooting (Asaka Shooting Range)
Men's 25m rapid fire pistol, qualification (8:30 a.m.)

- Table tennis (Tokyo Metropoitan Gymnasium)
Men's team, round of 16 vs. Slovenia (10 a.m.)

- Weightlifting (Tokyo International Forum)
Women's 76kg (1:50 p.m./ 7:50 p.m.)

- Wrestling (Makuhari Messe Hall A)
Men's Greco-Roman 130kg, round of 16 (11 a.m.)


