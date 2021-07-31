(Olympics) Gymnast hoping to follow in footsteps of medal-winning father
By Yoo Jee-ho
TOKYO, July 31 (Yonhap) -- South Korean artistic gymnast Yeo Seo-jeong will look to join her father as an Olympic medalist in the family on Saturday.
Yeo will compete in the women's vault final of the Tokyo Olympics at 5:45 p.m. Saturday at Ariake Gymnastics Centre in Tokyo.
She is the daughter of the 1996 Olympic men's vault silver medalist, Yeo Hong-chul.
The junior Yeo ranked fourth in the qualification round. No South Korean woman has won an Olympic gymnastics medal.
Also on Sunday, artistic gymnast Ryu Hyun-sung will compete in the men's floor exercise final. Ryu ranked a surprise third in the qualification.
The competition is wide open after Carlos Edriel Yulo of the Philippines, the 2019 world champion in the floor exercise, missed out on the final.
South Korea has been shut out of individual medals in table tennis for the fourth consecutive Olympics in Tokyo. The men's trio of Jang Woo-jin, Jeoung Young-sik and Lee Sang-su will try to make up for that in the team event starting Sunday.
South Korea will face Slovenia in the round of 16 in the men's team competition at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium.
In the men's singles, Jeoung was gone in the quarterfinals, while Jang only reached as far as the round of 16. Lee Sang-su competed in the mixed doubles, but he and Jeon Ji-hee got knocked off in the quarterfinals.
The team match consists of one doubles match and a maximum four singles matches. All of them are played in a best-of-five format.
High jumper Woo Sang-hyeok will compete in the men's final at Olympic Stadium. He is the first South Korean in a track and field event to reach an Olympic final since high jumper Lee Jin-taek in 1996.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(Olympics) BTS member V roots for S. Korean table tennis teen phenom
-
BTS song 'Butter' returns to top of Billboard Hot 100 after giving way to new BTS song
-
S. Korea deploys advanced 81-mm mortar system
-
GOT7 members release solo projects following departure from agency
-
BTS: 'We want to help future generation with public role'
-
(Olympics) BTS member V roots for S. Korean table tennis teen phenom
-
S. Korea deploys advanced 81-mm mortar system
-
Inter-Korean military hotlines back to normal operation: defense ministry
-
BTS song 'Butter' returns to top of Billboard Hot 100 after giving way to new BTS song
-
GOT7 members release solo projects following departure from agency
-
GOT7 members release solo projects following departure from agency
-
(Olympics) S. Korea defeats Dominican Republic for 2nd straight win in women's volleyball
-
(Olympics) S. Korean players fired up for crucial volleyball match vs. Japan
-
Lawmakers condemn misogynistic attacks on Olympic archer
-
PM says 1.3 mln doses of Moderna vaccine due in S. Korea next week