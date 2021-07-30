S. Korea to invest 7.4 bln won to develop mRNA vaccines
SEOUL, July 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's science ministry said Friday the country will spend 7.4 billion won (US$6.4 million) in researching messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccine technology by 2024 in a move to boost its preparedness against infectious diseases.
The relatively new type of vaccine has recently been in the spotlight as global pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and Moderna have developed effective vaccines based on the technology against COVID-19.
Unlike traditional vaccines that put a weakened or inactivated germ for an immune response, mRNA vaccines teach cells to make a protein that triggers an immune response, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The Ministry of Science and ICT said the government will commit 7.16 billion won to develop core technology related to mRNA vaccines over the next three years, while the private sector will commit 260 million won.
The research aims to develop a platform for vaccine antigen candidates, vaccine delivery systems as well as safety evaluation systems.
Local pharmaceutical companies currently have a three-year gap in mRNA technology compared with overseas rivals, according to a government survey.
Around 10 local companies are planning clinical trials for mRNA vaccines.
yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(Olympics) BTS member V roots for S. Korean table tennis teen phenom
-
BTS song 'Butter' returns to top of Billboard Hot 100 after giving way to new BTS song
-
S. Korea deploys advanced 81-mm mortar system
-
GOT7 members release solo projects following departure from agency
-
BTS: 'We want to help future generation with public role'
-
(Olympics) BTS member V roots for S. Korean table tennis teen phenom
-
S. Korea deploys advanced 81-mm mortar system
-
Inter-Korean military hotlines back to normal operation: defense ministry
-
BTS song 'Butter' returns to top of Billboard Hot 100 after giving way to new BTS song
-
Hankook Tire to suspend Geumsan plant for 2 days due to coronavirus
-
GOT7 members release solo projects following departure from agency
-
(Olympics) S. Korea defeats Dominican Republic for 2nd straight win in women's volleyball
-
(Olympics) S. Korean players fired up for crucial volleyball match vs. Japan
-
(LEAD) (Olympics) S. Korea defends gold in men's team sabre fencing
-
(2nd LD) Daily virus cases dip as authorities mull stronger virus curbs