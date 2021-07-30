Incoming foreigners increase 109 pct in June due to base effect: data
SEOUL, July 30 (Yonhap) -- The number of foreigners who visited South Korea in June reached 77,029, jumping 108.5 percent from the previous year due to a base effect, data showed Friday.
The on-year rise was largely attributed to a base effect coming from the new coronavirus pandemic that hit the country early last year, according to the monthly data by the Korea Tourism Organization.
The number of foreigners who visited the country in the January-June period this year came in at 420,187, slumping 80.4 percent from the previous year.
By nationality, Americans accounted for the most at 18,159, followed by Chinese at 12,942, Filipinos at 9,572 and Indonesians at 4,529, the data showed.
The number of South Koreans who went abroad in June, meanwhile, reached 79,446, also growing 64.3 percent due to a base effect.
