(Olympics) Kim Min-jung wins silver in women's 25m pistol shooting
All News 14:36 July 30, 2021
TOKYO, July 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shooter Kim Min-jung won the silver medal in the women's 25-meter pistol event at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday, bringing home the first medal from the sport in Japan.
Kim finished second to Vitalina Batsarashkina of the Russian Olympic Committee in the final, losing in a nail-biting shoot-off battle at Asaka Shooting Range.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
(Olympics) BTS member V roots for S. Korean table tennis teen phenom
-
BTS song 'Butter' returns to top of Billboard Hot 100 after giving way to new BTS song
-
S. Korea deploys advanced 81-mm mortar system
-
GOT7 members release solo projects following departure from agency
-
BTS: 'We want to help future generation with public role'
Most Saved
-
(Olympics) BTS member V roots for S. Korean table tennis teen phenom
-
S. Korea deploys advanced 81-mm mortar system
-
Inter-Korean military hotlines back to normal operation: defense ministry
-
BTS song 'Butter' returns to top of Billboard Hot 100 after giving way to new BTS song
-
Hankook Tire to suspend Geumsan plant for 2 days due to coronavirus
-
GOT7 members release solo projects following departure from agency
-
(Olympics) S. Korea defeats Dominican Republic for 2nd straight win in women's volleyball
-
(Olympics) S. Korean players fired up for crucial volleyball match vs. Japan
-
(LEAD) (Olympics) S. Korea defends gold in men's team sabre fencing
-
(2nd LD) Daily virus cases dip as authorities mull stronger virus curbs