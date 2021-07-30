Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(Olympics) Kim Min-jung wins silver in women's 25m pistol shooting

July 30, 2021

TOKYO, July 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shooter Kim Min-jung won the silver medal in the women's 25-meter pistol event at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday, bringing home the first medal from the sport in Japan.

Kim finished second to Vitalina Batsarashkina of the Russian Olympic Committee in the final, losing in a nail-biting shoot-off battle at Asaka Shooting Range.

This Reuters photo shows South Korean shooter Kim Min-jung during the qualifying round of the women's 25m pistol event at the Tokyo Olympics at Asaka Shooting Range in Tokyo on July 30, 2021. (Yonhap)

