Gap widens between ruling, main opposition parties in preference poll by Gallup
SEOUL, July 30 (Yonhap) -- Public support for South Korea's ruling Democratic Party (DP) rose to 35 percent, while that for the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) remained at 28 percent, a Gallup Korea survey showed Friday.
In the three-day poll of 1,000 voters nationwide Tuesday, the portion of those who have a favorable view of the DP gained 2 percentage points from a week earlier.
The PPP's approval rating was unchanged at 28 percent, with the gap widened to a level beyond the margin of error, which is plus or minus 3.1 percentage points, for the first time in nine weeks in the pollster's tracking survey.
President Moon Jae-in's approval rating remained flat at 40 percent and 53 percent of respondents disapproved of his leadership, up 2 percentage points.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(Olympics) BTS member V roots for S. Korean table tennis teen phenom
-
BTS song 'Butter' returns to top of Billboard Hot 100 after giving way to new BTS song
-
S. Korea deploys advanced 81-mm mortar system
-
GOT7 members release solo projects following departure from agency
-
BTS: 'We want to help future generation with public role'
-
(Olympics) BTS member V roots for S. Korean table tennis teen phenom
-
S. Korea deploys advanced 81-mm mortar system
-
Inter-Korean military hotlines back to normal operation: defense ministry
-
BTS song 'Butter' returns to top of Billboard Hot 100 after giving way to new BTS song
-
Hankook Tire to suspend Geumsan plant for 2 days due to coronavirus
-
GOT7 members release solo projects following departure from agency
-
(Olympics) S. Korea defeats Dominican Republic for 2nd straight win in women's volleyball
-
(Olympics) S. Korean players fired up for crucial volleyball match vs. Japan
-
(LEAD) (Olympics) S. Korea defends gold in men's team sabre fencing
-
(2nd LD) Daily virus cases dip as authorities mull stronger virus curbs