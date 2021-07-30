Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Gap widens between ruling, main opposition parties in preference poll by Gallup

All News 15:20 July 30, 2021

SEOUL, July 30 (Yonhap) -- Public support for South Korea's ruling Democratic Party (DP) rose to 35 percent, while that for the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) remained at 28 percent, a Gallup Korea survey showed Friday.

In the three-day poll of 1,000 voters nationwide Tuesday, the portion of those who have a favorable view of the DP gained 2 percentage points from a week earlier.

The PPP's approval rating was unchanged at 28 percent, with the gap widened to a level beyond the margin of error, which is plus or minus 3.1 percentage points, for the first time in nine weeks in the pollster's tracking survey.

President Moon Jae-in's approval rating remained flat at 40 percent and 53 percent of respondents disapproved of his leadership, up 2 percentage points.

A view of the National Assembly in a file photo (Yonhap)

lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!