Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1

All News 15:40 July 30, 2021

SEOUL, July 30 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.

NEXENTIRE 9,270 0
CHONGKUNDANG 130,000 DN 1,000
KCC 355,000 UP 3,000
SKBP 119,000 DN 1,500
ORION Holdings 16,800 UP 200
Daesang 27,150 UP 50
AmoreG 57,600 DN 100
HyundaiMtr 218,000 DN 4,000
SKNetworks 6,200 UP 20
HITEJINRO 34,450 DN 50
Yuhan 61,600 DN 900
DL 78,900 UP 700
DOOSAN 96,700 DN 1,800
CJ LOGISTICS 176,000 DN 4,000
HANKOOK & COMPANY 17,950 DN 200
KIA CORP. 83,600 DN 2,700
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 109,000 DN 2,000
ShinhanGroup 39,150 DN 900
JWPHARMA 28,900 UP 350
LX INT 30,900 UP 150
DongkukStlMill 21,250 UP 450
TaihanElecWire 2,595 DN 20
Hyundai M&F INS 25,950 UP 350
DB HiTek 61,000 DN 300
CJ 98,000 DN 2,500
SK hynix 112,500 DN 1,500
Youngpoong 685,000 DN 6,000
HyundaiEng&Const 54,700 DN 200
CUCKOO HOMESYS 45,250 DN 1,200
SamsungF&MIns 214,500 DN 2,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 22,200 DN 850
Kogas 36,000 DN 500
Hanwha 29,850 DN 300
Hanchem 267,500 DN 500
Daewoong 37,050 DN 250
SamyangFood 91,800 UP 600
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 25,850 DN 650
CJ CheilJedang 468,000 DN 11,000
TaekwangInd 1,122,000 UP 8,000
SSANGYONGCNE 7,960 DN 70
(MORE)

Keywords
#KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!