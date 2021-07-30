NEXENTIRE 9,270 0

CHONGKUNDANG 130,000 DN 1,000

KCC 355,000 UP 3,000

SKBP 119,000 DN 1,500

ORION Holdings 16,800 UP 200

Daesang 27,150 UP 50

AmoreG 57,600 DN 100

HyundaiMtr 218,000 DN 4,000

SKNetworks 6,200 UP 20

HITEJINRO 34,450 DN 50

Yuhan 61,600 DN 900

DL 78,900 UP 700

DOOSAN 96,700 DN 1,800

CJ LOGISTICS 176,000 DN 4,000

HANKOOK & COMPANY 17,950 DN 200

KIA CORP. 83,600 DN 2,700

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 109,000 DN 2,000

ShinhanGroup 39,150 DN 900

JWPHARMA 28,900 UP 350

LX INT 30,900 UP 150

DongkukStlMill 21,250 UP 450

TaihanElecWire 2,595 DN 20

Hyundai M&F INS 25,950 UP 350

DB HiTek 61,000 DN 300

CJ 98,000 DN 2,500

SK hynix 112,500 DN 1,500

Youngpoong 685,000 DN 6,000

HyundaiEng&Const 54,700 DN 200

CUCKOO HOMESYS 45,250 DN 1,200

SamsungF&MIns 214,500 DN 2,000

HANALL BIOPHARMA 22,200 DN 850

Kogas 36,000 DN 500

Hanwha 29,850 DN 300

Hanchem 267,500 DN 500

Daewoong 37,050 DN 250

SamyangFood 91,800 UP 600

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 25,850 DN 650

CJ CheilJedang 468,000 DN 11,000

TaekwangInd 1,122,000 UP 8,000

SSANGYONGCNE 7,960 DN 70

(MORE)