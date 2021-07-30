Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2

All News 15:40 July 30, 2021

BukwangPharm 20,750 DN 50
ILJIN MATERIALS 80,400 DN 600
KAL 29,900 DN 250
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,530 DN 80
LG Corp. 94,200 DN 2,200
POSCO CHEMICAL 154,000 DN 1,500
BoryungPharm 17,950 0
L&L 13,250 0
LOTTE Fine Chem 72,500 DN 600
HYUNDAI STEEL 54,000 UP 600
Shinsegae 266,000 DN 5,500
Nongshim 329,000 UP 3,000
SGBC 87,400 DN 2,300
Hyosung 122,500 DN 2,500
LOTTE 37,750 DN 350
GCH Corp 31,500 DN 150
LotteChilsung 145,000 UP 500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 10,050 0
POSCO 366,500 UP 7,500
DB INSURANCE 57,100 UP 300
SamsungElec 78,500 DN 500
NHIS 12,700 DN 100
DongwonInd 243,000 DN 4,500
SK Discovery 48,800 DN 850
LS 72,700 DN 800
GC Corp 292,000 DN 6,500
MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,930 DN 170
SKC 161,500 0
GS E&C 44,050 DN 1,000
Ottogi 539,000 DN 1,000
IlyangPharm 33,600 UP 50
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 741,000 DN 24,000
F&F Holdings 37,300 DN 750
KPIC 254,500 DN 7,500
MERITZ SECU 4,910 DN 90
GS Retail 35,300 DN 350
HtlShilla 93,500 DN 900
Hanmi Science 71,700 DN 2,300
SamsungElecMech 192,000 0
HyundaiMipoDock 83,900 DN 1,400
(MORE)

#KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
