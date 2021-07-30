KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
BukwangPharm 20,750 DN 50
ILJIN MATERIALS 80,400 DN 600
KAL 29,900 DN 250
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,530 DN 80
LG Corp. 94,200 DN 2,200
POSCO CHEMICAL 154,000 DN 1,500
BoryungPharm 17,950 0
L&L 13,250 0
LOTTE Fine Chem 72,500 DN 600
HYUNDAI STEEL 54,000 UP 600
Shinsegae 266,000 DN 5,500
Nongshim 329,000 UP 3,000
SGBC 87,400 DN 2,300
Hyosung 122,500 DN 2,500
LOTTE 37,750 DN 350
GCH Corp 31,500 DN 150
LotteChilsung 145,000 UP 500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 10,050 0
POSCO 366,500 UP 7,500
DB INSURANCE 57,100 UP 300
SamsungElec 78,500 DN 500
NHIS 12,700 DN 100
DongwonInd 243,000 DN 4,500
SK Discovery 48,800 DN 850
LS 72,700 DN 800
GC Corp 292,000 DN 6,500
MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,930 DN 170
SKC 161,500 0
GS E&C 44,050 DN 1,000
Ottogi 539,000 DN 1,000
IlyangPharm 33,600 UP 50
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 741,000 DN 24,000
F&F Holdings 37,300 DN 750
KPIC 254,500 DN 7,500
MERITZ SECU 4,910 DN 90
GS Retail 35,300 DN 350
HtlShilla 93,500 DN 900
Hanmi Science 71,700 DN 2,300
SamsungElecMech 192,000 0
HyundaiMipoDock 83,900 DN 1,400
(Olympics) BTS member V roots for S. Korean table tennis teen phenom
BTS song 'Butter' returns to top of Billboard Hot 100 after giving way to new BTS song
S. Korea deploys advanced 81-mm mortar system
GOT7 members release solo projects following departure from agency
BTS: 'We want to help future generation with public role'
S. Korea deploys advanced 81-mm mortar system
Inter-Korean military hotlines back to normal operation: defense ministry
Hankook Tire to suspend Geumsan plant for 2 days due to coronavirus
GOT7 members release solo projects following departure from agency
(Olympics) S. Korea defeats Dominican Republic for 2nd straight win in women's volleyball
(Olympics) S. Korean players fired up for crucial volleyball match vs. Japan
(2nd LD) Daily virus cases dip as authorities mull stronger virus curbs
(LEAD) (Olympics) S. Korea defends gold in men's team sabre fencing