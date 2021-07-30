IS DONGSEO 54,600 0

S-Oil 98,300 DN 2,700

LG Innotek 227,000 DN 2,500

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 259,500 DN 6,000

HMM 40,000 DN 800

HYUNDAI WIA 98,000 0

KumhoPetrochem 203,500 DN 4,000

KSOE 130,500 DN 4,500

Hanssem 120,000 DN 3,000

KorZinc 547,000 UP 9,000

OCI 114,000 DN 4,000

LS ELECTRIC 64,900 UP 300

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 39,100 DN 2,100

SamsungHvyInd 6,540 0

SKTelecom 301,000 DN 11,500

SNT MOTIV 61,400 DN 3,200

HyundaiElev 54,000 UP 1,200

SAMSUNG SDS 182,500 DN 2,500

KOREA AEROSPACE 32,400 DN 1,200

KUMHOTIRE 6,700 DN 60

Hanon Systems 15,600 DN 100

SK 268,000 DN 5,000

ShinpoongPharm 63,400 DN 1,700

HANWHA AEROSPACE 51,800 UP 200

S-1 80,600 DN 800

ZINUS 104,000 UP 1,000

DWS 43,150 DN 400

Mobis 266,500 DN 6,500

KEPCO 24,900 DN 150

SamsungSecu 44,250 0

KG DONGBU STL 16,750 UP 550

Handsome 39,250 DN 250

Asiana Airlines 18,100 UP 50

COWAY 85,800 DN 500

LOTTE SHOPPING 107,500 DN 2,500

IBK 10,300 DN 50

DONGSUH 30,400 DN 150

SamsungEng 23,350 DN 600

SAMSUNG C&T 141,500 DN 2,500

PanOcean 7,550 DN 90

(MORE)