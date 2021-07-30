Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3

All News 15:40 July 30, 2021

IS DONGSEO 54,600 0
S-Oil 98,300 DN 2,700
LG Innotek 227,000 DN 2,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 259,500 DN 6,000
HMM 40,000 DN 800
HYUNDAI WIA 98,000 0
KumhoPetrochem 203,500 DN 4,000
KSOE 130,500 DN 4,500
Hanssem 120,000 DN 3,000
KorZinc 547,000 UP 9,000
OCI 114,000 DN 4,000
LS ELECTRIC 64,900 UP 300
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 39,100 DN 2,100
SamsungHvyInd 6,540 0
SKTelecom 301,000 DN 11,500
SNT MOTIV 61,400 DN 3,200
HyundaiElev 54,000 UP 1,200
SAMSUNG SDS 182,500 DN 2,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 32,400 DN 1,200
KUMHOTIRE 6,700 DN 60
Hanon Systems 15,600 DN 100
SK 268,000 DN 5,000
ShinpoongPharm 63,400 DN 1,700
HANWHA AEROSPACE 51,800 UP 200
S-1 80,600 DN 800
ZINUS 104,000 UP 1,000
DWS 43,150 DN 400
Mobis 266,500 DN 6,500
KEPCO 24,900 DN 150
SamsungSecu 44,250 0
KG DONGBU STL 16,750 UP 550
Handsome 39,250 DN 250
Asiana Airlines 18,100 UP 50
COWAY 85,800 DN 500
LOTTE SHOPPING 107,500 DN 2,500
IBK 10,300 DN 50
DONGSUH 30,400 DN 150
SamsungEng 23,350 DN 600
SAMSUNG C&T 141,500 DN 2,500
PanOcean 7,550 DN 90
(MORE)

Keywords
#KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!