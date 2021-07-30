KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
SAMSUNG CARD 35,000 UP 100
CheilWorldwide 24,200 DN 850
KT 33,800 0
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL194000 DN1500
LOTTE TOUR 19,450 DN 300
LG Uplus 14,550 DN 450
SAMSUNG LIFE 75,400 DN 1,300
KT&G 82,300 DN 400
DHICO 21,750 DN 800
Doosanfc 49,050 DN 750
LG Display 22,050 DN 450
Kangwonland 25,900 DN 250
NAVER 433,500 DN 6,000
Kakao 147,000 DN 1,500
NCsoft 824,000 DN 17,000
KIWOOM 118,000 DN 1,500
DSME 32,500 DN 950
DSINFRA 16,150 DN 250
DWEC 7,450 UP 20
DongwonF&B 222,000 UP 500
KEPCO KPS 42,650 DN 250
LGH&H 1,459,000 DN 31,000
LGCHEM 842,000 UP 7,000
KEPCO E&C 53,300 DN 400
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 81,300 DN 1,700
HYUNDAI ROTEM 24,850 UP 600
LGELECTRONICS 157,500 DN 9,000
Celltrion 253,500 DN 8,000
Huchems 24,500 UP 150
DAEWOONG PHARM 171,000 UP 3,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 80,000 DN 1,200
KIH 95,900 DN 1,200
LOTTE Himart 35,600 DN 100
GS 42,800 DN 1,050
CJ CGV 29,450 DN 950
LIG Nex1 42,800 DN 450
Fila Holdings 52,200 DN 100
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 194,500 DN 6,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 43,450 DN 1,250
HANWHA LIFE 3,395 DN 50
