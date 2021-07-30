KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
AMOREPACIFIC 221,500 DN 7,500
FOOSUNG 13,200 UP 300
SK Innovation 253,000 DN 5,000
POONGSAN 38,550 DN 1,500
KBFinancialGroup 51,300 DN 1,300
Hansae 21,000 DN 200
LX HAUSYS 99,900 DN 2,600
Youngone Corp 39,850 UP 500
CSWIND 82,200 DN 1,700
GKL 15,950 DN 150
KOLON IND 80,900 DN 300
HanmiPharm 320,000 DN 8,500
BNK Financial Group 7,750 UP 50
emart 168,500 DN 2,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY483 50 DN550
KOLMAR KOREA 54,900 DN 800
HANJINKAL 65,000 DN 1,900
DoubleUGames 60,900 DN 900
CUCKOO 128,000 DN 1,500
COSMAX 124,000 DN 2,000
MANDO 61,500 DN 900
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 890,000 DN 21,000
INNOCEAN 61,400 DN 900
Doosan Bobcat 46,100 UP 1,300
H.S.ENTERPRISE 16,200 DN 150
Netmarble 138,500 DN 4,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S68500 DN700
ORION 117,500 DN 1,500
HANWHA SYSTEMS 16,950 UP 50
BGF Retail 161,500 DN 2,000
SKCHEM 237,000 DN 5,000
HDC-OP 31,050 DN 100
HYOSUNG TNC 889,000 DN 27,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 614,000 DN 28,000
SKBS 170,500 DN 500
WooriFinancialGroup 10,850 DN 200
HYBE 289,500 DN 7,500
SK ie technology 225,500 UP 500
DL E&C 146,500 UP 500
LX HOLDINGS 10,450 DN 100
(END)
