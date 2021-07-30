S. Korean Bond Yields on July 30, 2021
All News 16:31 July 30, 2021
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 0.936 0.941 -0.5
2-year TB 1.255 1.263 -0.8
3-year TB 1.417 1.431 -1.4
10-year TB 1.874 1.889 -1.5
2-year MSB 1.255 1.280 -2.5
3-year CB (AA-) 1.847 1.862 -1.5
91-day CD 0.700 0.700 0.0
(END)
