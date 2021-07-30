Busan trying to cope with new virus cluster from department store
BUSAN, July 30 (Yonhap) -- The Busan city government said Friday it was tracking down some 1,600 customers who recently visited Shinsegae Centum City Department Store's luxury brand shops, where a cluster of 10 COVID-19 infections occurred.
The Busan department store, one of the largest in South Korea, first reported a coronavirus infection from one of its first-floor luxury brand shop employees on Wednesday. Since then, nine other employees and acquaintances have tested positive for COVID-19.
Municipal health authorities immediately isolated 56 other shop employees and estimated from an electronic entry log that about 1,600 people have recently visited the department store's luxury brand shops. They have been contacting the visitors to ask them to take coronavirus tests and verify how many of them had come into close contact with the infected employees.
"Visitors to department stores and other large-scale distribution and sales facilities are advised to reduce their stay time as much as possible," a Busan city government official said.
In April, the same Busan department store reported an outbreak of COVID-19 cases among its employees, forcing some 600 staff to take coronavirus tests.
Due to group infections at the department store and other multiuse facilities, such as indoor gyms and public bathhouses, the southern port city reported 75 additional daily infections on Friday.
ycm@yna.co.kr
(END)
