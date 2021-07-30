Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea, Uzbekistan discuss bilateral cooperation in trade, development projects

All News 17:18 July 30, 2021

SEOUL, July 30 (Yonhap) -- Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong met Friday with his Uzbek counterpart, Abdulaziz Kamilov, and discussed ways to expand trade and other cooperation, the ministry said.

During the talks, the two sides agreed to work closely together for a bilateral trade pact in the service sector in earnest, as agreed at their leaders' virtual summit in January, the ministry said.

Chung also hoped that Seoul's development cooperation projects, such as the establishment of an ICT-based medical system and capacity-building programs for early childhood education, will contribute to social and economic advancement in Uzbekistan .

Calling Uzbekistan a key partner for South Korea's New Northern Policy aimed at deepening economic ties with Russia and Eurasian nations, Chung also said that Seoul hopes to work further with the Central Asian countries for regional co-prosperity.

Chung also asked for Tashkent's continued support for and attention to the 180,000 ethnic Koreans living in Uzbekistan, the highest number in the former Soviet Union region, according to the ministry.

Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong (R) stands next to Uzbek Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov ahead of their bilateral talks at the foreign ministry in this photo provided by Chung's office on July 30, 2021. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

