Hotel Shilla shifts to black in Q2
SEOUL, July 30 (Yonhap) -- Hotel Shilla Co. on Friday reported its second-quarter net profit of 12 billion won (US$10.5 million), swinging from a loss of 67.7 billion won a year earlier.
Operating income for the April-June period was 46.4 billion, compared with a loss of 63.4 billion won a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 82.3 percent to 953.4 billion won.
The operating profit was 12.2 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)
-
(Olympics) BTS member V roots for S. Korean table tennis teen phenom
-
BTS song 'Butter' returns to top of Billboard Hot 100 after giving way to new BTS song
-
S. Korea deploys advanced 81-mm mortar system
-
GOT7 members release solo projects following departure from agency
-
BTS: 'We want to help future generation with public role'
-
(Olympics) BTS member V roots for S. Korean table tennis teen phenom
-
S. Korea deploys advanced 81-mm mortar system
-
Inter-Korean military hotlines back to normal operation: defense ministry
-
BTS song 'Butter' returns to top of Billboard Hot 100 after giving way to new BTS song
-
Hankook Tire to suspend Geumsan plant for 2 days due to coronavirus
-
GOT7 members release solo projects following departure from agency
-
(Olympics) S. Korea defeats Dominican Republic for 2nd straight win in women's volleyball
-
(Olympics) S. Korean players fired up for crucial volleyball match vs. Japan
-
(2nd LD) Daily virus cases dip as authorities mull stronger virus curbs
-
(LEAD) (Olympics) S. Korea defends gold in men's team sabre fencing