The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.
-----------------
(LEAD) Ex-Prosecutor General Yoon joins main opposition party for presidential bid
SEOUL -- Ex-Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl, a leading conservative presidential hopeful, joined the main opposition party Friday to increase his chance of winning the race.
Yoon submitted an application to join the People Power Party (PPP) during his meeting with Rep. Kwon Young-se, the chief of the party's external relations committee, at the party's headquarters in Seoul.
------------------
(2nd LD) N.K. leader accuses 'hostile forces' of intensifying 'war drills for aggression'
SEOUL -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un accused "hostile forces" of intensifying "frantic and persistent war drills for aggression" as he presided over the first-ever workshop of military commanders and political officers this week, state media reported Friday.
The remark came as South Korea and the United States are mulling over whether and how to conduct their annual military exercise expected for mid-August amid concern that it could negatively affect a conciliatory mood created in the wake of the North's restoration of inter-Korean communication lines this week.
-----------------
U.S. firm, 2 local firms submit LOIs for SsangYong Motor
SEOUL -- A U.S. vehicle importer, a South Korea builder and a consortium led by a South Korean electric bus maker submitted letters of intent to acquire SsangYong Motor Co., they said Friday.
U.S.-based Cardinal One Motors, SM Group and Edison Motors Co. joined the race to acquire the financially troubled carmaker to expand their business portfolios.
-----------------
Incoming foreigners increase 109 pct in June due to base effect: data
SEOUL -- The number of foreigners who visited South Korea in June reached 77,029, jumping 108.5 percent from the previous year due to a base effect, data showed Friday.
The on-year rise was largely attributed to a base effect coming from the new coronavirus pandemic that hit the country early last year, according to the monthly data by the Korea Tourism Organization.
-----------------
SEOUL -- A Seoul court has temporarily blocked enforcement of local authorities' order to suspend operation of a Protestant church for holding in-person worship services in violation of COVID-19 restrictions, sources said Friday.
According to the sources, the Eunpyeong Jeil Church in northwestern Seoul filed a lawsuit earlier this month asking the Seoul Administrative Court to cancel the Eunpyeong ward office's order that the church suspend its operation for 10 days. The church also sought the court injunction while its lawsuit proceeded.
-----------------
Gap widens between ruling, main opposition parties in preference poll by Gallup
SEOUL -- Public support for South Korea's ruling Democratic Party (DP) rose to 35 percent, while that for the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) remained at 28 percent, a Gallup Korea survey showed Friday.
In the three-day poll of 1,000 voters nationwide Tuesday, the portion of those who have a favorable view of the DP gained 2 percentage points from a week earlier.
-----------------
(LEAD) Seoul stocks dip over 1 pct on China uncertainties
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks fell more than 1 percent Friday amid rising uncertainties related to China's clampdown on its tech firms. The Korean won fell against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) slumped 40.33 points, or 1.24 percent, to close at 3,202.32 points. The figure marks the index's largest daily drop since May 13.
(Olympics) BTS member V roots for S. Korean table tennis teen phenom
BTS song 'Butter' returns to top of Billboard Hot 100 after giving way to new BTS song
S. Korea deploys advanced 81-mm mortar system
GOT7 members release solo projects following departure from agency
BTS: 'We want to help future generation with public role'
Inter-Korean military hotlines back to normal operation: defense ministry
Hankook Tire to suspend Geumsan plant for 2 days due to coronavirus
(Olympics) S. Korea defeats Dominican Republic for 2nd straight win in women's volleyball
(Olympics) S. Korean players fired up for crucial volleyball match vs. Japan
(2nd LD) Daily virus cases dip as authorities mull stronger virus curbs
(LEAD) (Olympics) S. Korea defends gold in men's team sabre fencing