Hyosung Q2 net income up 409.7 pct to 187.4 bln won
All News 17:28 July 30, 2021
SEOUL, July 30 (Yonhap) -- Hyosung Corp. on Friday reported its second-quarter net profit of 187.4 billion won (US$162.9 million), up 409.7 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 218 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 9 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 71.6 percent to 946.8 billion won.
(END)
