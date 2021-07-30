(Olympics) S. Korea's best boxing medal hope eliminated after one fight
TOKYO, July 30 (Yonhap) -- Oh Yeon-ji, considered the best boxing medal hope for South Korea at the Tokyo Olympics, was sent packing after just one fight on Friday.
Oh lost to Mira Marjut Johanna Potkonen of Finland in the round of 16 bout for the women's lightweight division at Kokugikan Arena in Tokyo.
Four of the five judges scored in favor of Potkonen.
Oh was one of only two South Korean boxers here. The other, Im Aeji in the women's featherweight, had earlier lost in the round of 16, too.
Oh's exit ensures South Korea has gone two straight Olympics without a boxing medal.
Oh arrived in Tokyo ranked No. 2 in the world. She won the Asian Games gold medal in 2018, something no other female boxer from the country had done.
But she ran into the 2016 Olympic bronze medalist in her first fight and will be going home earlier than many had expected.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(Olympics) BTS member V roots for S. Korean table tennis teen phenom
-
BTS song 'Butter' returns to top of Billboard Hot 100 after giving way to new BTS song
-
S. Korea deploys advanced 81-mm mortar system
-
GOT7 members release solo projects following departure from agency
-
BTS: 'We want to help future generation with public role'
-
(Olympics) BTS member V roots for S. Korean table tennis teen phenom
-
S. Korea deploys advanced 81-mm mortar system
-
Inter-Korean military hotlines back to normal operation: defense ministry
-
BTS song 'Butter' returns to top of Billboard Hot 100 after giving way to new BTS song
-
Hankook Tire to suspend Geumsan plant for 2 days due to coronavirus
-
GOT7 members release solo projects following departure from agency
-
(Olympics) S. Korea defeats Dominican Republic for 2nd straight win in women's volleyball
-
(Olympics) S. Korean players fired up for crucial volleyball match vs. Japan
-
PM says 1.3 mln doses of Moderna vaccine due in S. Korea next week
-
Lawmakers condemn misogynistic attacks on Olympic archer