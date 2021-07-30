(Olympics) S. Korea wins bronze in men's team epee fencing
CHIBA, Japan, July 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korea overcame an early deficit to beat China for the bronze medal in the men's epee fencing team event of the Tokyo Olympics on Friday.
The team of Park Sang-young, Kweon Young-jun and Song Jae-ho beat China 45-42 in the bronze medal match at Makuhari Messe Hall B in Chiba, north of Tokyo.
Park, the 2016 individual champ, now has two Olympic medals.
This is South Korea's first medal in the men's epee team event. South Korea and Japan, set to compete in the final later Friday, are the first Asian countries to reach the podium in this discipline.
It's the fourth fencing medal for South Korea at these Games. Kim Jung-hwan won bronze in the men's individual sabre event and then helped the men's team to gold. The women's epee team won silver.
