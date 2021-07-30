(Olympics) Historic gold for young archer; silver from shooting, bronze from fencing
By Yoo Jee-ho
TOKYO, July 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korea collected its fourth archery gold medal of the Tokyo Olympics on Friday, as An San captured the women's individual title to complete a historic trifecta.
An won three gold medals herself -- in the mixed team, women's team and individual. She became the first triple gold medalist of the Tokyo Games and also the first archer ever to win three gold medals at a single competition.
South Korea now has five gold medals for the Olympics, with its stated objective of winning six to seven gold medals well within reach.
Also on Friday, Kim Min-jung won silver in the women's 25m pistol event at Asaka Shooting Range in Tokyo. She was locked in a memorable final against Vitalina Batsarashkina of the Russian Olympic Committee before bowing out in a shoot-off.
It was the first shooting medal for South Korea at these Games.
The men's epee fencing team defeated China for the bronze. Park Sang-young, the 2016 individual gold medalist, won his deciding last bout 11-8 over Dong Chao for South Korea's very first epee team medal in the Olympics.
South Korea now has five gold, four silver and six bronze medals through seven days of action since the opening ceremony.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
