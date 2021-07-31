Saturday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 July 31, 2021
SEOUL, Jul. 31 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 33/26 Cloudy 20
Incheon 31/26 Sunny 20
Suwon 34/26 Cloudy 20
Cheongju 35/27 Cloudy 20
Daejeon 35/27 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 33/26 Rain 20
Gangneung 34/27 Sunny 60
Jeonju 34/26 Cloudy 10
Gwangju 34/26 Sunny 20
Jeju 31/27 Rain 60
Daegu 35/25 Rain 60
Busan 31/26 Rain 60
(END)
