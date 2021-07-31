Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Saturday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 July 31, 2021

SEOUL, Jul. 31 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 33/26 Cloudy 20

Incheon 31/26 Sunny 20

Suwon 34/26 Cloudy 20

Cheongju 35/27 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 35/27 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 33/26 Rain 20

Gangneung 34/27 Sunny 60

Jeonju 34/26 Cloudy 10

Gwangju 34/26 Sunny 20

Jeju 31/27 Rain 60

Daegu 35/25 Rain 60

Busan 31/26 Rain 60

(END)

