(Olympics) Moon congratulates shooter, fencers, archer on Olympic medals
SEOUL, July 31 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in sent congratulatory messages to a shooter, archer and fencing team from the nation Saturday for winning medals at the Tokyo Olympics.
Moon congratulated Kim Min-jung for winning a silver medal in the women's 25-meter pistol event, bringing home the first medal from the sport in Japan.
"Our people gave a big round of applause to your performance and splendid achievement made with affirmation and optimism," he said in the message for Kim also posted on social media.
In messages to the members of the men's epee fencing team -- Park Sang-young, Kweon Young-jun, Ma Se-geon and Song Jae-ho -- the president congratulated them for winning the bronze, sending words of support for their passion.
Moon also congratulated archer An San again for "writing history" by becoming South Korea's first triple gold medalist at a Summer Olympics.
"Our people were all touched by the performance and willpower you showed, and sent you a big applause," he said in the message to An.
An won the women's individual archery event Friday, becoming the first archer ever to claim three gold medals at a single Olympics.
Moon congratulated An on her victory shortly after the win, saying he was "so proud of her," highlighting the repeated training and deep solitude she must have gone through on the journey to the "great performance."
