(Olympics) schedule-Day 10
TOKYO, Aug. 1 (Yonhap) -- The following is the list of events for South Korean athletes on Monday at the Tokyo Summer Olympics. All starting times are local.
- Badminton (Musashino Forest Sport Plaza)
Women's doubles, bronze medal match (1 p.m.)
- Baseball (Yokohama Baseball Stadium)
Round 2 game (12 p.m.)
- Diving (Tokyo Aquatics Centre)
Men's 3m springboard, heats (3 p.m.)
- Gymnastics (Ariake Gymnastics Centre)
Men's artistic, rings, final (5 p.m.)
Women's artistic, floor exercise, final (6 p.m.)
Men's artistic, vault, final (6:54 p.m.)
- Handball (Yoyogi National Stadium)
Women's group match vs. Angola (9 a.m.)
- Sailing (Enoshima Yacht Harbour)
Men's two person dinghy-470, Race 9 and 10 (2 p.m. / 3:45 p.m.)
- Shooting (Asaka Shooting Range)
Men's 25m rapid fire pistol, qualification and final (8:30 a.m. / 2:30 p.m.)
Men's 50m rifle, three positions, qualification and final (11:30 a.m. / 4:50 p.m.)
- Table tennis (Tokyo Metropoitan Gymnasium)
Men's team, round of 16 and quarterfinals (10 a.m.)
Women's team, round of 16 and quarterfinals (10 a.m.)
- Volleyball (Ariake Arena)
Women's preliminary match vs. Serbia (9 a.m.)
- Weightlifting (Tokyo International Forum)
Women's 87kg (11:50 a.m. / 3:50 p.m.)
Women's +87kg (11:50 a.m./ 7:50 p.m.)
- Wrestling (Makuhari Messe Hall A)
Men's Greco-Roman 130kg, repechage, bronze medal match and final (11 a.m.)
