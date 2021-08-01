Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(Olympics) schedule-Day 10

All News 09:00 August 01, 2021

TOKYO, Aug. 1 (Yonhap) -- The following is the list of events for South Korean athletes on Monday at the Tokyo Summer Olympics. All starting times are local.

- Badminton (Musashino Forest Sport Plaza)
Women's doubles, bronze medal match (1 p.m.)

- Baseball (Yokohama Baseball Stadium)
Round 2 game (12 p.m.)

- Diving (Tokyo Aquatics Centre)
Men's 3m springboard, heats (3 p.m.)

- Gymnastics (Ariake Gymnastics Centre)
Men's artistic, rings, final (5 p.m.)
Women's artistic, floor exercise, final (6 p.m.)
Men's artistic, vault, final (6:54 p.m.)

- Handball (Yoyogi National Stadium)
Women's group match vs. Angola (9 a.m.)

- Sailing (Enoshima Yacht Harbour)
Men's two person dinghy-470, Race 9 and 10 (2 p.m. / 3:45 p.m.)

- Shooting (Asaka Shooting Range)
Men's 25m rapid fire pistol, qualification and final (8:30 a.m. / 2:30 p.m.)
Men's 50m rifle, three positions, qualification and final (11:30 a.m. / 4:50 p.m.)

- Table tennis (Tokyo Metropoitan Gymnasium)
Men's team, round of 16 and quarterfinals (10 a.m.)
Women's team, round of 16 and quarterfinals (10 a.m.)

- Volleyball (Ariake Arena)
Women's preliminary match vs. Serbia (9 a.m.)

- Weightlifting (Tokyo International Forum)
Women's 87kg (11:50 a.m. / 3:50 p.m.)
Women's +87kg (11:50 a.m./ 7:50 p.m.)

- Wrestling (Makuhari Messe Hall A)
Men's Greco-Roman 130kg, repechage, bronze medal match and final (11 a.m.)


(END)

Keywords
#Olympics
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!