(Olympics) S. Korean archer after upset loss: 'That's life'
By Yoo Jee-ho
TOKYO, July 31 (Yonhap) -- A two-time Olympic archery gold medalist Kim Woo-jin suffered a shocking loss to a 20-year-old archer from Chinese Taipei in the men's individual event at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday.
Check that: Kim doesn't think it was so shocking at all.
"I don't appreciate the use of the word 'shocking,'" Kim said in mock anger, after losing to Tang Chih-Chun in the quarterfinals at Yumenoshima Park Archery Field in Tokyo. "Nothing is guaranteed in sports, and no one can predict results. That's why people watch and fall in love with sports. I am disappointed that I didn't get to show everything that I'd worked on, but I feel good right now."
Tang beat Kim by the set score of 6-4. In the individual match, archers each shoot three arrows per set. A set win is worth two points and a tie is good for one point. The first to reach six points is the winner.
Kim held a 3-1 lead after two sets, but the two archers were tied at 4-4 through four sets. Tang won the fifth set 28-27, shooting a couple of 10s, while Kim hit an 8 with his first arrow.
Asked how that uncharacteristic score happened, Kim, sounding slightly agitated, said: "I just shot it poorly. That's how it happened."
"I can't undo whatever took place in the past," Kim added. "I am disappointed with how the event played out. But that's life. You can't always have a happy ending."
South Korea was going for a clean sweep of archery gold medals in Tokyo. The country had already won titles in the mixed team, men's and women's team, and women's individual events.
Kim insisted he didn't feel any pressure to try to complete the unprecedented gold medal sweep.
"I did get a little more nervous than I normally do at other events," Kim conceded. "But I have no more arrows left to shoot here. I'll have to go back to the drawing board and work on some things, and get ready for the next Olympics in three years' time."
Despite Kim's misstep, winning four out of five gold medals is still an outstanding accomplishment for South Korea. Kim said it was his biggest takeaway from Tokyo too.
"I think there were maybe some whispers that Korean archery wasn't quite as strong after the Rio Olympics (in 2016)," Kim said. "I think we were able to silence them here."
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(Olympics) BTS member V roots for S. Korean table tennis teen phenom
-
BTS song 'Butter' returns to top of Billboard Hot 100 after giving way to new BTS song
-
S. Korea deploys advanced 81-mm mortar system
-
GOT7 members release solo projects following departure from agency
-
BTS: 'We want to help future generation with public role'
-
(Olympics) BTS member V roots for S. Korean table tennis teen phenom
-
S. Korea deploys advanced 81-mm mortar system
-
Inter-Korean military hotlines back to normal operation: defense ministry
-
GOT7 members release solo projects following departure from agency
-
BTS song 'Butter' returns to top of Billboard Hot 100 after giving way to new BTS song
-
(LEAD) (Olympics) Archer lets three gold medals do talking vs. online abusers
-
(2nd LD) (Olympics) An San wins gold in women's individual archery, becomes 1st triple gold medalist in Tokyo
-
Busan trying to cope with new virus cluster from department store
-
(LEAD) Daily virus cases over 1,500 as infections show little signs of letup
-
(Olympics) Teen swimmer Hwang Sun-woo calls Olympic debut 'turning point'