(Olympics) S. Korea reaffirms archery dominance, collects 4 out of 5 gold medals
By Yoo Jee-ho
TOKYO, July 31 (Yonhap) -- South Korea came to Tokyo as the unparalleled force in Olympic archery.
And with a performance by turns dominant and scintillating over the past week, South Korea picked up four out of five gold medals at stake.
Any questions?
South Korea's Olympic archery campaign started with a bang, as An San set an Olympic record with 680 points out of a maximum 720 in the ranking rounds on July 23.
An went to capture three gold medals, winning the mixed team, women's team and women's individual titles. She became the first triple gold medalist in any sport in Tokyo, and also the first South Korean athlete to win three gold medals at a single Summer Olympics.
An's teammate for the mixed gold, Kim Je-deok, combined with Oh Jin-hyek and Kim Woo-jin for the men's team gold.
Kim Woo-jin was the last South Korean man left standing in the individual event, but didn't come close to the podium as he lost in the quarterfinals on Saturday.
But his early exit shouldn't take away from South Korea's second consecutive four-gold medal performance, which raised the country's overall Olympic archery gold medal count to 27 -- more than all other countries combined since the start of the modern archery competition in 1972.
The country had a clean sweep of all four archery titles in 2016, when the men's and women's team and individual events were contested. The mixed team competition was added for the first time in Tokyo.
South Korea couldn't quite complete the unprecedented, five-gold medal sweep.
But considering the impressive pipeline of young archery talent -- An San is just 20 and Kim Je-deok is all of 17 -- who's to say South Korea won't win five gold medals in Paris in 2024?
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(Olympics) BTS member V roots for S. Korean table tennis teen phenom
-
BTS song 'Butter' returns to top of Billboard Hot 100 after giving way to new BTS song
-
S. Korea deploys advanced 81-mm mortar system
-
GOT7 members release solo projects following departure from agency
-
BTS: 'We want to help future generation with public role'
-
(Olympics) BTS member V roots for S. Korean table tennis teen phenom
-
S. Korea deploys advanced 81-mm mortar system
-
Inter-Korean military hotlines back to normal operation: defense ministry
-
GOT7 members release solo projects following departure from agency
-
BTS song 'Butter' returns to top of Billboard Hot 100 after giving way to new BTS song
-
(LEAD) (Olympics) Archer lets three gold medals do talking vs. online abusers
-
(2nd LD) (Olympics) An San wins gold in women's individual archery, becomes 1st triple gold medalist in Tokyo
-
Busan trying to cope with new virus cluster from department store
-
(LEAD) Daily virus cases over 1,500 as infections show little signs of letup
-
(Olympics) Teen swimmer Hwang Sun-woo calls Olympic debut 'turning point'