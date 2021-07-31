Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(Olympics) Im Sung-jae shoots 63 to inch closer to medal contention in men's golf

All News 17:41 July 31, 2021

By Yoo Jee-ho

TOKYO, July 31 (Yonhap) -- South Korean Im Sung-jae shot a blistering round of eight-under 63 in the third round of the Tokyo Olympic men's golf tournament on Saturday, moving a step closer to medal contention with one round to play.

In this Reuters photo, Im Sung-jae of South Korea watches his tee shot during the third round of the Tokyo Olympic men's golf tournament at Kasumigaseki Country Club in Saitama, Japan, on July 31, 2021. (Yonhap)

Im poured in 10 birdies and had two bogeys at the par-71 Kasumigaseki Country Club in Saitama, north of Tokyo, to move into seven-under for the tournament.

Im's score was the lowest round of Saturday. He is tied for 17th place with 10 other players. Im is seven strokes behind the leader, Xander Schauffele of the United States, but five back of the two golfers tied for third, Paul Casey of England and Carlos Ortiz of Mexico.

Schauffele shot a 68 Saturday and now holds a one-shot lead over Japanese star Hideki Matsuyama, the reigning Masters champion.

The one other South Korean in the field, Kim Si-woo, shot a 70 on Saturday to move to four-under for the tournament. He's tied for 38th.

In this Reuters photo, Kim Si-woo of South Korea watches his tee shot during the third round of the Tokyo Olympic men's golf tournament at Kasumigaseki Country Club in Saitama, Japan, on July 31, 2021. (Yonhap)

