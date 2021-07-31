(Olympics) Im Sung-jae shoots 63 to inch closer to medal contention in men's golf
By Yoo Jee-ho
TOKYO, July 31 (Yonhap) -- South Korean Im Sung-jae shot a blistering round of eight-under 63 in the third round of the Tokyo Olympic men's golf tournament on Saturday, moving a step closer to medal contention with one round to play.
Im poured in 10 birdies and had two bogeys at the par-71 Kasumigaseki Country Club in Saitama, north of Tokyo, to move into seven-under for the tournament.
Im's score was the lowest round of Saturday. He is tied for 17th place with 10 other players. Im is seven strokes behind the leader, Xander Schauffele of the United States, but five back of the two golfers tied for third, Paul Casey of England and Carlos Ortiz of Mexico.
Schauffele shot a 68 Saturday and now holds a one-shot lead over Japanese star Hideki Matsuyama, the reigning Masters champion.
The one other South Korean in the field, Kim Si-woo, shot a 70 on Saturday to move to four-under for the tournament. He's tied for 38th.
